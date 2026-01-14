This Is What We Will Face If the GOP Loses the House

Democrats have no platform and do nothing to help the American people. Their only plan is to complain about Orange Man and impeach his entire administration. If Republicans lose the House, they will impeach him for doing nothing wrong. They claim everything he does is illegal, but it’s not.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna says he would support impeaching President Trump — overturning the will of millions of Americans — if Democrats take back the House. MS NOW: “Would you support impeachment if Democrats take back the House?” KHANNA: “Yes, I do.” pic.twitter.com/UYlBnskS7c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2026

An impeachment effort against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem will “move forward,” members of Congress are promising, after the effort was announced last week in the wake of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shooting a United States citizen in Minneapolis.

“We’re gonna move forward to impeach Kristi Noem,” Representative Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, vowed during an interview with MS Now on Sunday.

Robin Kelly already initiated the impeachment process in Congress. It’s another delaying tactic. Kelly greatly misinformed the public with this impeachment (she lied).

This is what we will face with everyone in the administration if we lose the House. Democrats will do anything to make the administration fail and keep illegal aliens in the country. Once they regain power, they will give them all amnesty and a quick path to citizenship. There is no coming back from that.