This Is What We Will Face If the GOP Loses the House

By
M Dowling
-
2
149

Democrats have no platform and do nothing to help the American people. Their only plan is to complain about Orange Man and impeach his entire administration. If Republicans lose the House, they will impeach him for doing nothing wrong. They claim everything he does is illegal, but it’s not.

An impeachment effort against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem will “move forward,” members of Congress are promising, after the effort was announced last week in the wake of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shooting a United States citizen in Minneapolis.

“We’re gonna move forward to impeach Kristi Noem,” Representative Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, vowed during an interview with MS Now on Sunday.

Robin Kelly already initiated the impeachment process in Congress. It’s another delaying tactic. Kelly greatly misinformed the public with this impeachment (she lied).

This is what we will face with everyone in the administration if we lose the House. Democrats will do anything to make the administration fail and keep illegal aliens in the country. Once they regain power, they will give them all amnesty and a quick path to citizenship. There is no coming back from that.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

The GOP knows that it would lose this year if impeachment of Noem happened. MAGA voters would give up in large numbers. Recall that some in the GOP blocked the impeachment of Mayorkas, who ran the 15 million invasion of the USA.

We will not see the dems talking about impeaching Bondi.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

She says Trump has brought terror and war. That is emotion/feelings, it is not fact. She, and many liberals, feel it is terror, it is war. it is neither. What ICE are doing is simply what has to be done. When you run a red light, the police stops you and gives you a ticket, that is neither war nor… Read more »

