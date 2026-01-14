Nobody Likes Pam Bondi Anymore

President Donald Trump is reportedly still unhappy with the performance of Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to a new report.

Administration sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal reportedly said Trump finds Bondi weak and ineffective in executing his agenda.

She has had numerous criminal referrals she did nothing about them.

The president believes Bondi is not moving quickly enough to prosecute many of the people referred criminally and has failed to mitigate the Jeffrey Epstein cloud surrounding the White House. Bondi has become aware of Trump’s frustration, with her spokesman stating she remains focused on executing Trump’s directive to enhance public safety.

According to the report, “Bondi has been less visible around the White House in recent months, White House officials said. She didn’t appear with Trump to announce the extraordinary capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, even though her agency was the one whose prosecution underpinned the arrest.”

At the end of November, Senate Republicans were venting their frustration over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s management of thousands of records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and, more recently, mistakes made by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in handling a controversial indictment against former FBI Director James Comey.