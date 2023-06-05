This Is What Your Child Sees This Month – Beyond the Rainbow

M Dowling
Beyond the Rainbow

When you groom children, lure them in, and indoctrinate them into what many see as perversion or just too sexual for children, you should be arrested, not invited into schools.

Is that too moralistic? I don’t think so.

Children should not be exposed to S&M when they are too young to understand. They should not be enticed into what can be a sordid life. When you see polls that show 21% of GenZ identify as LGBTQIA2SS++ Pride, and that’s double the double increase from Millennials, there is only one reason – indoctrination.

Indoctrination is manipulation, and it’s usurping a parent’s role. If a parent thinks this is appropriate, they should have to go through parenting training on child development.

Is this what St. Matt would want? Was he preaching kink? If we’re talking about St. Matthew the Apostle, he was not. How did we get this far removed from caring about our children?

These frauds are lying to you .

Psalm 101:7

He who practices deceit shall not dwell within my house;
He who speaks falsehood shall not maintain his position before me.


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Legalistically, it is illegal. Honest prosecutors can find laws to indict on. We have a general failure in law enforcement nationwide. It is not just stolen elections, coups,
nationwide riots and high officials taking Chinese bribes. US society is and will continue to deteriorate rapidly due to this.

Moralistically, parents should shun anything associated with this.

