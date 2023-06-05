This Is What Your Child Sees This Month – Beyond the Rainbow

Beyond the Rainbow

When you groom children, lure them in, and indoctrinate them into what many see as perversion or just too sexual for children, you should be arrested, not invited into schools.

Is that too moralistic? I don’t think so.

Children should not be exposed to S&M when they are too young to understand. They should not be enticed into what can be a sordid life. When you see polls that show 21% of GenZ identify as LGBTQIA2SS++ Pride, and that’s double the double increase from Millennials, there is only one reason – indoctrination.

Indoctrination is manipulation, and it’s usurping a parent’s role. If a parent thinks this is appropriate, they should have to go through parenting training on child development.

This happened at a pride parade in public view where kids could see it. What you do in your bedroom with consenting adults is your business but when you bring your bedroom to the bed of a pickup truck and do THIS in public, then we must pass laws to ban it.pic.twitter.com/2C3k7aTrV6 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 5, 2023

Is this what St. Matt would want? Was he preaching kink? If we’re talking about St. Matthew the Apostle, he was not. How did we get this far removed from caring about our children?

This is “Pride day” at @StMattsTigers. The school was decorated in progress pride flags with teachers dressed up for pride. It also included a drag performance for students pic.twitter.com/PDl8GUOrtN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 5, 2023

These frauds are lying to you .

A 12-year-old does not require parental consent according to their gender identity guidelines. pic.twitter.com/Fdjrt20LDP — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 5, 2023

This is @StMattsTigers version of reading writing and arithmetic pic.twitter.com/aai2d1qOgR — V (@littlemykonos) June 5, 2023

