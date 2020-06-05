This is why our cities are burned and looted

There are three main reasons our cities are burned and looted and it’s by three distinct groups of people, encouraged by the media.

There are sincere people marching in protest. They want social justice and they don’t want their people murdered by police. What they don’t realize is that last year in 2019, there were 238 blacks killed by American police, 238 in a country of 327 million. There were 370 whites killed by police and 158 Hispanics. All told in America, last year there were 1004 police killings. There are 800,000 law enforcement officers. We are talking a very small number who have died, and in 2019, all but two were justified and during the commission of crimes.

In any career, there is a small percentage of people who aren’t good and don’t have your best interests at heart. The police department is not different. The good cops hate these bad cops too. Even if it’s only 10%, that’s 80,000 police officers.

In addition to the sincere people, you have the criminals, the looters.

And then there are the anarchists and communists who only seek to destroy. Antifa is one of those groups.

The latter group wants to defund the police, disarm them, and hurt them.

The Antifa and groups like them are organized, and they incite others to violence. They are raging sociopaths who would kill you in your sleep and not think twice.

The big issue is police brutality. They’ve taken four bad cops and turned that into all cops are bad. The entire left-wing and some on the right are on board. Certainly, police brutality is unacceptable, evil in fact but it’s not systemic. And you don’t handle it by destroying the rule of law and those who enforce it.

GOING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION

When mayors and governors ignore more and more crimes, that they call insignificant, they are moving the goalposts and more serious crimes will take place.

You can see it in the cities that have been ravished by the weakness of the leaders and law enforcement.

In New York City, blocks and blocks of high-class stores had their windows smashed and their goods were stolen. It happened to small businesses too. They arrested 786 people in one night and released them the next day. The destroyers damaged or destroyed 47 police vehicles. In New Orleans, the mayor, funded by George Soros, arrested hundreds and released them the following day. In LA, there are hundreds of millions in damages. Chicago is in the hands of a weak governor and mayor. All you need to do is look at their murder rate. Minneapolis, D.C. Philadelphia, weak leaders, lax law enforcement, and millions of dollars in damages.

Police were injured in all of these cities.

The laxer the city, the worse the demonstrations and violence.

THE AGENDA

The main agenda is to tear down America. Millions of people hate America and they hate anyone trying to preserve it. That’s obvious. Donald Trump is in the way so he has to go first. All of this is happening because millions of people want to tear down America.

There are millions who want to tear the country down and remake it on the backs of the angry black community.

The media is promoting this and justifying it.

Watch Bill O'Reilly explain the mindset:

