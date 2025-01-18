This Is Why Snoop Dogg Performed at Trump-Tied Crypto Ball

Snoop Dogg performed at the sold-out Crypto Ball last night. David Sacks hosted the event. President-elect Trump recently named Sacks the “AI and Crypto Czar.” There are reasons why Snoop Dogg appeared, read on.

Rapper Nelly appeared alongside Snoop Dogg.

The event ushers in the first crypto presidency. There is backlash in the Black community. They must consider why Snoop Dogg, a former Trump friend, has changed his mind.

LANGUAGE WARNING Snoop Dogg takes the stage at the Crypto Ball! pic.twitter.com/vFyvGqGSMl — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) January 18, 2025

From Assassination Videos to Only Love

Snoop Dogg and Trump were foes. Before 2016, Trump supported Snoop’s music, and the two remained on friendly terms.

However, in 2016, Snoop publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency. After Trump’s victory, he called out Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration, calling them “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms.”

He killed Clown Trump in a video.

Harry-O Harris Changed Everything

However, when Trump granted clemency to Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, Snoop publicly thanked the president for the gesture.

Despite the original rift, Snoop revealed last year, “I have nothing but love for Donald Trump,” Snoop told The Sunday Times in 2024. “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me: he has done only great things for me; he pardoned Michael Harris.”

Harris was first charged with murder until the witness recanted. Harris served 33 years for dealing cocaine. He spent his time in prison creating mentorships in prison and created one of the most prolific labels in the world – Death Row Records. Many a Hip Hop star was born.

Donald Trump said he should have been released decades before.

The Root:

In 2019, we were all shocked to learn that Chrisette Michele would be performing at Trump’s first inauguration. The backlash she faced was fierce and unforgiving. She was essentially cancelled, and her career has never really recovered. Remember when people took to social media to ridicule Kanye West when he showed up at the White House to meet with Donald Trump wearing a cheaply made “Make America Great Again” red hat? Kanye never recovered from that meeting.

RESURFACED: On March 15, 2011 Donald Trump made a promise to America during his Roast on Comedy Central that he would be the best President of all time. The stadium was filled with celebrities from Snoop Dogg, Chrissy Teigen, Larry King, Jeffrey Ross and countless more,… pic.twitter.com/jZT8huBfe2 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 9, 2024

The Crypto Ball comes before Monday’s inauguration and signifies the start of America’s first crypto presidency.

So happy my friend Snoop Dogg is finally MAGA! ❤️ Let’s go! @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/40bNFBzo7m — LILA HART ❤️ (@lovelilahart) January 18, 2025

