Snoop Dogg: From Trump Assassination Videos to Love for Trump

Rapper Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., has said he now has “nothing but love” for former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

The 52-year-old Gin and Juice star told The Times of London, “Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

Harris, the co-founder of Snoop’s first label, Death Row, was in prison for drug offenses when the then-president set him free, as Breitbart News reported.

Snoop Dogg went on a crusade to free him.

Spectrum News Reports:

Working with gangs like the Bloods and Crips, plus the Colombian cartel, Harris was in charge of a nationwide drug trafficking operation that brought in nearly $2 million daily.

Harris says he tried to do right by his community by using the money to invest in local businesses. Despite his good intentions, his past caught up to him, and he was arrested not only for drug trafficking but for attempted murder — a crime he says he didn’t commit.

Later, the victim recanted, and the attempted murder charges were dropped, but Harris continued to spend time behind bars for the drug charge — for a total of 33 years.

“I have to take responsibility for my part,” he said. “The day that you take responsibility for what you do is the day your life starts to change immediately.”

If true, the man served 33 years for dealing cocaine. He spent his time in prison creating mentorships in prison and created one of the most prolific labels in the world – Death Row Records. Many a Hip Hop star was born.

Donald Trump said he should have been released decades before. It sounds accurate.

It’s a long way from Snoop’s clown Trump assassination video:

