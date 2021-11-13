This Was the Kenosha Kyle Rittenhouse Walked Into

















The so-called protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 were not protests and they were not orchestrated by normal people. The people were rioters with a communist-anarchist agenda, members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter organizations or offshoots. This is the environment Kyle Rittenhouse walked into as he was hired to protect Car Sources in Kenosha.

Kenosha is where his father lives, and is a short trip from his home.

The police were told to stand down and the mayor did NOTHING to stop the violence that raged on for days.

When criminal Jacob Blake was shot and left wounded by a police officer, the Left Brownshirts decided to riot. Since then, the police involved in the shooting have been exonerated and Jacob Blake has admitted he was armed. Video also showed he was armed and resisted arrest for a significant crime.

The day before the Rittenhouse events, Robert Cobb, 71, tried to save his lodge. Kenosha News reported Cobb did what he could to save the 100-year-old Danish Brotherhood Lodge after it was sacked by rioters.

On Aug. 24, Cobb had attempted to protect the historic building with a fire extinguisher.

At one point, he began spraying rioters in the face with the fire extinguisher, as he would later explain, so that they might take off their masks and be filmed. He hoped that might identify them. He was hit in the head with concrete, suffered a broken jaw and needed stitches on his head.

THIS IS GRAPHIC

Looters assault an older business owner trying to defend his business in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/LdlLnOpvfJ — After Action Report (@after_theaction) August 25, 2020

These communist riots were planned and sanctioned by some politicians as the mayor of the city let it burn. Out of the 175 arrested (and released), 102 came from other cities and states – 44 cities to be exact. They had out-of-town addresses.

The media has been gaslighting the situation and downplaying the extreme violence that night. The three white men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse were with the rioters. The man who was injured by Kyle Rittenhouse, Gaige Grosskreutz said he was there as a medic but he was with the People’s Revolution as a medic.

WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE THE NIGHT KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIED TO PROTECT PEOPLE AND CARS

The trial of accused teen shooter Kyle #Rittenhouse in #Kenosha, Wisc. has brought in a new round of gaslighting mainstream press coverage that obfuscates how violent the BLM-Antifa riots were there. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/zCGGB864td — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2021

Flashback: Marauding crowds of BLM-Antifa rioters destroyed #Kenosha, Wisc. in August 2020 to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a man who tried to get a knife to attack police when they responded to an arrest warrant against him for rape. pic.twitter.com/DXPs9ctwPu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2021

This too was from Kenosha riots last year. Some of the most mindless destruction from the whole of last summer. pic.twitter.com/TL4nronUc4 — Helot 🚩 (@Helot_) November 9, 2021

Less than a week after the shootings, a Kenosha BLM speaker threatened to kill a white for every black person killed.

