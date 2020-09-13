102 of 175 rioters arrested in Kenosha came from 44 cities

Radical BLM leftists, funded by large corporations and wealthy organizations like Open Society, want you to think there are a lot more of them than there are us. It’s not true. These wealthy leftists, who hope to seize power, provide the funding for radical organizers to travel from one terror riot to another.

For example, in Kenosha, a scene of violent riots, 102 of the 175 rioters arrested had out of town addresses.

Kenosha Police said in a media release that the arrests were from people located in 44 cities, although authorities didn’t elaborate which states they came from. A total of 69 people were arrested for curfew violations.

Thirty-four were arrested for violating curfew. The charges ranged from carrying concealed weapons, burglary, and possession of controlled substances, police said. More than 20 firearms were seized. At least three vehicles were towed and all were related to “active criminal investigations.”

Someone is paying for this and organizing it. Follow the money AG Barr!