Thom Tillis Blackmails Trump & Threatens to Block Kevin Warsh

President Donald Trump’s choice of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve would likely fly through the Senate confirmation process were it not for one thing: The Justice Department’s pending investigation into current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) on Friday reiterated his promise to oppose any Federal Reserve nominee until the Justice Department’s inquiry into Powell is “fully and transparently resolved.”

“The Department of Justice continues to pursue a criminal investigation into Chairman Jerome Powell based on committee testimony that no reasonable person could construe as possessing criminal intent,” Tillis wrote in a post on X that also praised Warsh’s qualifications. “Protecting the independence of the Federal Reserve from political interference or legal intimidation is non-negotiable.”

Jerome Powell is under criminal investigation, and President Trump said he didn’t know about it or make it happen. If true, the FBI can’t drop it. If they think Powell broke the law, how can they ignore that?

