Three of Eleven EO’s Trump Will Sign Today

Bill Melugin reported the following exclusively via a Trump administration official.

President Trump will sign 11 border-related Executive Orders today. They will include the deployment of US troops to the border under NORTHCOM. He will order the immediate termination of Biden’s mass parole programs (CBP One cell phone app and CHNV migrant flights). There is much more.

These are the exclusive details on three executive orders, as reported by Bill Melugin.

Order #1:

Trump will direct DHS and DOD to finish constructing the border wall and deploy personnel to take operational control of the border. He will immediately terminate Biden’s controversial mass humanitarian parole policies and programs. This includes the CBP One cell phone app and the CHNV migrant flights program. Catch and release policies will end. Trump will also direct DHS and the AG to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” program.

Order #2:

Trump will order US troops to the border under U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM). The U.S. military will prioritize US borders and territorial integrity in strategic planning for its operations. Trump will direct his SecDef to develop a unified command plan, and NORTHCOM will handle the border security mission.

A Trump administration official told Melugin: “This Executive Order sends a clear message that the United States intends to exercise its sovereignty over its land and borders and that the Armed Forces have a role to play in protecting our borders.”

Order #3:

Trump will designate international cartels and crime organizations like Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs). The order will declare these groups a national security threat and will invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to stop their operations.

With these designations, the federal gov will have more tools to go after them. FTO designation allows for targeted action against members, including sanctions and financial penalties. It is illegal for anyone to provide support or resources to an FTO, and financial institutions must report those funds to the Treasury.

Eight other orders are coming out today. Melugin said Trump would announce some during his inaugural speech and others throughout the day, including at the White House.

Biden Opened the Borders to the World & the World Came

THIS IS TERRIFYING. BUCKLE UP: Bill Melugin went down to go observe the situation at the U.S. border in California. NOT A SINGLE INVADER is from Mexico. Military-age men from Iran, China, India, Pakistan were all lining up in the area. Oftentimes, they hide/discard their… pic.twitter.com/eTGOq3eiZk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2024

He opened the US up to these terrorists:

A mass grave was discovered last month in a suburb of Guadalajara. There were two dozen bags of dismembered body parts containing the remains of 24 people.

Six of them, a woman and five men, have been identified. They were reported missing between 2021 and 2023, the office of the state prosecutor of Jalisco state said in a statement.

“The families of these victims have already been notified and are being provided with full psychosocial support by the Deputy Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons,” the state prosecutor said.

