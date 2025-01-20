Raids Begin Tomorrow Across Multiple Cities

Raids will begin tomorrow in multiple cities, including sanctuary cities. Asked on Fox News about a potential ICE operation, incoming White House “border czar” Tom Homan said, “There’s gonna be a big raid all across the country.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see it begin today.

The incoming Trump administration is planning to ramp up operations to arrest unauthorized immigrants across major U.S. cities next week after President-elect Donald Trump takes office, targeting “sanctuary” jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration officials, two sources familiar with the plans tell CBS News.

The locations expected to be targeted by deportation teams from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement include those with large populations of immigrants, such as the Chicago area, one of the sources said.

They will prioritize criminals, but anyone here illegally is not exempt (collateral arrests).

Homan has also pledged to reinstate large-scale immigration arrests at worksites that hire workers living in the country unlawfully, a practice that the Biden administration discontinued.

The following cities have been mentioned, but we’ll have to see.

BREAKING: The following cities are EXPECTED to have major ICE deportation operations starting Tuesday and continuing into next week: – Chicago

– Los Angeles

– New York

– Boston

– Miami

– Washington, D.C.

– Denver

– Houston

– San Antonio

– Dallas pic.twitter.com/EmIVySuGKS — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 20, 2025

