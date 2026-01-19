Thugs Steal Reporter Nick Sortor’s Camera and Take Off on a Sidewalk

Somali thugs in Minneapolis just stole Nick Sortor’s $1,000 camera and then fled from him by driving down an icy sidewalk as he held on to the door handle. They got away with the camera.

Bystanders insisted Nick Sortor and his assistant Cam Higby had to leave and didn’t belong in Minnesota. They followed Sortor’s vehicle for roughly 30 minutes, honking.

They want First Amendment rights to scream and harass people, but they think an independent conservative reporter doesn’t have any rights.

I don’t think the police will help Mr. Sortor.

Red Kia, plate # ZKG 007

These radicals want to be the only ones documenting. They can’t lie and cut video the way they want if Mr. Sortor is also documenting.

At least we know they are part of the foundation of Minnesota and making it what it is as Ilhan Omar claims.