Tim Walz Hopes an American Car Company Fails

Tim Walz beclowned himself in his latest speech. He is taking joy from watching Tesla stock drop. He’s similar to his wife, who likes to open the windows of her home to smell burning tires as rioters burn everything down.

Even worse are the cheering fools in the Walz audience.

Does this man realize a lot of Democrats own Tesla stock, own the cars, and the dealerships? A lot of Democrats work for Tesla. Has he ever considered that?

FUN FACT: Tesla employs hundreds of people in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is the governor. Imagine being one of those employees and you see your governor cheering for you to lose your job. These people are pathetic.pic.twitter.com/33eEgZnWal — George (@BehizyTweets) March 19, 2025

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt had a great response.

Karoline Leavitt just clowned on Tim Walz for saying he finds “JOY” when Tesla’s stock dips “I think that’s quite sad—but I think Governor Walz is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on November 5th.” Savage pic.twitter.com/jxE9nnIRel — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 19, 2025

What is wrong with people?

Man causes $3000 worth of damage to a Tesla Model Y after smashing it with a suitcase. The incident happened at the Ontario Airport Parking Lot in Ontario, California. "Although it’s dark, we have lots of detail here, including his suitcase, the logo on his shirt and a pretty… pic.twitter.com/0TuSqO58VN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 19, 2025

Destroying other people’s personal property they worked hard for is just unthinkable. I saw this Tesla a few weeks ago. A large prison sentence is needed for all those who vandalize. pic.twitter.com/vVYMSx5X7R — faith over fear⚡️ (@faith0verfears) March 18, 2025

Has Tesla hate gone this far? Someone placed a nail on the ground to puncture the tire! Luckily, many Teslas have Sentry Mode, capturing acts of vandalism like this. What do you think drives people to do such things? #Tesla #SentryMode #Vandalism $TSLA pic.twitter.com/HfBrxGXUPo — TeslaDashCam (@TeslaCamera) March 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email