Tim Walz Hopes an American Car Company Fails

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

Tim Walz beclowned himself in his latest speech. He is taking joy from watching Tesla stock drop. He’s similar to his wife, who likes to open the windows of her home to smell burning tires as rioters burn everything down.

Even worse are the cheering fools in the Walz audience.

Does this man realize a lot of Democrats own Tesla stock, own the cars, and the dealerships? A lot of Democrats work for Tesla. Has he ever considered that?

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt had a great response.

What is wrong with people?


