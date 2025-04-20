Tim Walz’s Daughter Compares Abrego Garcia to Jesus Christ

The Walz family is the Clown World gift that keeps on giving.

Tim Walz’s daughter is just as you’d expect. She compares Jesus Christ’s plight to that of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia. Daughter Walz apparently doesn’t know Jesus Christ was neither a gangster nor an illegal alien. Of all the metaphors she could have picked, this has to be the craziest. She also made a point of saying she’s terrified. What terrifies me is how close her father got to the presidency.

There is plenty of evidence that Abrego is a gangster. Jesus Christ is the son of God to Christians around the world.

The Walz girl never complained about the January 6 prisoners not getting due process.

Tim Walz’s daughter appears to compare alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Jesus, says Trump would have deported Jesus for being a gang member. I see the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. “I believe in the good of people and like humanity, humans you know deep… pic.twitter.com/zxjXJmlwFb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 19, 2025

