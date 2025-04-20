DNC Chair & Spokesperson Defines Democracy, Venezuela-Style

The Vice Chair of the Democrat Party, David Hogg, gave us a new definition of “democracy,” and it is the one Democrats believe in.

Hogg says in the clip below:

“We go out there as democrats all the time and say democracy is the most important thing. We have to defend democracy; we fail to acknowledge that this generation, democracy is what has put us through school shooter drills and school shootings. It’s what’s put us through the climate crisis and so much more.

“What we have to do is prove that democracy matters by standing up to the special interests that are killing the American dream, and making our young people lose faith, not only in our party but in the future of this country. That is why we’re doing.”

In other words, they want a democracy that abides by their leftist views, and theirs alone. Thank you, Hogg, it’s good to have a clear statement on the Democrat Party’s version of democracy.

As the DNC Vice Chair, he speaks for the party.

Venezuela, Here We Come

He’s looking at a type of Venezuelan government where only one side gets to decide. Hogg wants democratic principles when they align with his and the democrats he represents.

They want pre-determined outcomes, as you have seen in their elections. They chose Kamala Harris. The party members didn’t want her and never voted for her. She stole Joe Biden’s electoral votes.

Bernie Sanders lost to Hillary because they cheated. They have done the same with Republican opponents. They put in mail-in ballots and send the blanks to everyone under the sun. Zuckerbucks paid for democrats to win.

Laws were changed at the last minute to help Biden. Eric Holder and Hillary’s lawyer, Marc Elias, contested every important election and gerrymandering. Dark money (Arabella) was used to fund progressive groups’ lawsuits to change laws to accommodate democrats. They developed ActBlue, which is now under investigation for fraud. There is no transparency, and they appear to have accepted foreign funds and laundered money.

They controlled search engines and news media. Shadow campaigns swung elections, and now they have a shadow cabinet.

It was all intended to give them their pre-determined outcome.

Hogg is now the DNC’s primary spokesperson. This is who the Democrats are what they want.

UNHINGED: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg: “Democracy is what put us through school shooter drills and schools shootings. ⁰It’s what’s put us through the climate crisis and so much more.” pic.twitter.com/VWY7hPyy4e — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 18, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email