‘Titular party head’ McConnell cares about only one thing ‘post-Trump’









Senator Mitch McConnell recently voted to acquit Donald Trump only because the action was unconstitutional but also told the public that DJT could be charged criminally. McConnell told Politico that is not a subject he cares to revisit, but it is clear he is no friend of Donald Trump’s

He cares about only one thing right now — electability.

McConnell needs to pick up just one Senate seat to become majority leader again. However, he’s facing perhaps challenging hurdles, not only with the tea party conservatives who will put up their candidates but also with the extremely loose voting methods Democrats plan to put into place.

ELECTABILITY

In a Saturday night phone interview with Politico, McConnell made clear he will not hesitate to wade into future primary races if a Trump-backed candidate — like Kelli Ward in Arizona or Lara Trump in North Carolina — threatens his bid to retake the majority.

He cares about one thing — electability.

“My goal is, in every way possible, to have nominees representing the Republican Party who can win in November,” McConnell said by telephone. “Some of them may be people the former president likes. Some of them may not be. The only thing I care about is electability.”

The Kentuckian made clear that “I’m not predicting the president would support people who couldn’t win. But I do think electability — not who supports who — is the critical point.”

MCCONNEL AS THE PARTY HEAD?

McConnell is asserting himself as the head of the party. Trump has been denied a public platform of any kind and is silent in Florida.

“To the degree that there’s a titular leader for the party,” it’s McConnell, said GOP whip Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.). Trump has threatened Thune with a primary challenge, making the South Dakotan one of several in McConnell’s conference to face Trump-inspired challenges in deep-red states.

Mitch would not comment on Donald Trump and his comments about criminal prosecution. He said, “I’ve said all I need to say about that.”

McConnell would not address Democrats’ criticism of him for appearing to want it both ways with the acquittal/scorching of Trump. He declined to comment on Trump seeking the White House in 2024, responding, “I’m focused on ‘22.”

“We’ll focus on what the Biden agenda looks like,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a top McConnell deputy. “That will create some cohesion among the loyal opposition.”

In the House, Liz Cheney will be shoved down Republicans’ and conservatives’ throats.

MANY WANT AMERICA FIRST

But not everyone listens to the party leader.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) challenged the November election results despite McConnell’s warnings not to force the issue. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) plans to meet with Trump soon to discuss the party’s future.

Then there’s about a half-dozen senators who look to be mulling presidential runs, many under the Trump mantle.

“I don’t know what happens to the party as a whole in terms of the folks deeply committed to President Trump,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who is close to McConnell. “But I hope they stick with us.”

I bet she does. McConnellites can’t win without the America First supporters, even if DJT decides to stay out of the limelight. Trump supporters can’t win without them either. It’s perfect for the hard-left Democrat Party.

BUT HOW DO WE STICK WITH THEM?

Across the Capitol, Trump’s supporters think GOP senators are making things harder, particularly the Republican leader. Twice now, McConnell has openly savaged Trump for allegedly spreading electoral conspiracy theories and ginning up the mob that stormed the Capitol.

One problem is mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, not cleaning up voter rolls, and voting without IDs leads to corruption. Democrats are pushing it, and we don’t know if there will be any pushback.

As foreigners flood the nation, they will soon vote for Democrats. Will Republicans under McConnell resist? They haven’t so far.

Will McConnell put America First? That is what Trump supporters actually want. It’s not a cult following a Jim Jones. It’s a significant portion of the population who want America to be first, not Chinese Communists and everyone else in an artificial global union.

Related