Trump prepares to come back and lead the Republican Party









Donald Trump’s fiercely loyal followers are still looking to him to rebuild the Republican Party. He appears to be poised to do that. Mitch McConnell likely plans to stop him.

The 57-43 vote for acquittal Saturday demonstrated that Mr. Trump still enjoys a firm grip on the Republican Party’s base and, by extension, Republican lawmakers.

Republicans in office and the party leadership aren’t sure he can lead us back to power in 2022 and beyond.

The Left has wounded him, and the riot of January 6th might have landed a terminal blow.

McConnell appears to be setting himself up as the party leader.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, came out of an after-acquittal phone call with Mr. Trump, convinced that the former president would lead the party to retake the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

Some feel the same way about 2024.

“Turn on the escalator!” former Trump official Richard Grenell tweeted after the verdict. It was a reference to Mr. Trump’s iconic campaign debut in 2015 when he and his wife, Melania, descended a gold escalator at Trump Tower in New York City to announce his candidacy.

Other Republicans were less enthusiastic. Seven Senate Republicans joined Democrats in the vote to convict Saturday. Many who backed acquittal, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, nevertheless blamed Mr. Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Those seven have already explained why they voted against DJT. They said it “was the right thing to do.” However, they also knew it was unconstitutional. Are Republicans in the party that defends the Constitution, or are they like Democrats, claiming the constitution is alive and can be twisted based on how they feel?

Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Republican, said his vote to convict Mr. Trump would likely become the “majority view” in his home state.

“I was elected to uphold an oath to support and defend the Constitution. The majority of the people in Louisiana want that to be the case,” Mr. Cassidy, who is not up for reelection until 2026, said on ABC’s “State of the Union.”

After Mr. Cassidy voted to convict Mr. Trump, the executive committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana voted unanimously to censure the senator.

Republicans want to keep Trump supporters but not QAnons.

“There needs to be some give from the GOP establishment, or this is going to get really, really bad,” pollster Sean Trende said at a recent forum of the American Enterprise Institute.

TRUMP SAYS HE’S COMING BACK

In his statement from Florida after the verdict, Mr. Trump suggested that he is ready to mount a political comeback.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” Mr. Trump told supporters. “In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

Even before the trial began, Trump’s allies were vowing to drive out of office Republicans who supported the impeachment, notably Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking House Republican leader.

OTHERS SAY HE’S DONE

But others in the party say Mr. Trump’s moment has passed. For example, they point to his permanent ban by Twitter, where he regularly communicated with 80 million followers during his presidency.

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” Nikki Haley, a former Trump ambassador to the United Nations, told Politico in an article published Friday. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

Ms. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, plans to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

I wouldn’t vote for her.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Republican, voted to acquit Mr. Trump, but he said the former president had lost support in the party.

“He’s made it pretty difficult to gain support,” Mr. Cramer said after the verdict. “As you can tell, there’s some support that will never go away, but I think that is a shrinking population and probably shrinks a little bit after this week.”

We’ll see. Indeed, the January 6 riot and the Democrat politicians/media’s hyperbolic handling did serious damage. However, they have said this before, and Donald Trump has always returned if he wants to.

WILL ANOTHER CANDIDATE DO BETTER?

Frankly, I don’t know why he’d want to after the abuse he took and the lack of support from his own party for the agenda they campaigned on.

Is there anyone in the Republican Party strong enough to face the Communist/Socialist Democrats? Perhaps Josh Hawley is, or Ron DeSantis. Nikki Haley’s dead in the water to far too many Trump supporters.

Some Republicans are probably foolish enough to think another candidate might not suffer the slings and arrows of Trump. That’s not the case. Democrats want all the power, and they want it permanently. That’s the reason for the illegal immigration and large numbers of legal immigrants. There won’t be time for them to assimilate to our values. We will be instead be forced into those of the corrupt world. It is a world that cancels anyone who disagrees and that sees everyone through a prism of race, gender, and creed.

