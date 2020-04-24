To all stupid TDS victims, Trump did not say to drink bleach to cure the virus

President Trump, in his White House coronavirus task force briefing Thursday, was said to have suggested that light and disinfectants might have the potential to treat the coronavirus. That started an avalanche of media stories from the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd. It should not be a news story.

The media is treating this like the hydroxychloroquine statements by the president, only this is more ridiculous.

Biden, the dumbest candidate in the United States weighed in:

UV light? Injecting disinfectant? Here’s an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals. https://t.co/Zv4Mfs2Z4a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

The comments even prompted a statement from Reckitt Benckiser Group, the makers of Lysol, warning against improper use of disinfectant products.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED

What happened is President Trump’s advisor suggested that bleach and disinfectants kill the virus. Likewise, sunlight is a disinfectant. No surprises there!

The President asked if there is a way to get UV light into someone through their skin. There actually is — the sunlamp. They actually use that on some cancers, but that’s not the point. The President was not suggesting people do it. He very clearly said the experts need to test it.

The same goes for disinfectants. He actually says the medical doctors need to test it. He never suggests a home remedy. He never suggests you try it at home. He simply never suggested it.

Thinking the President is suggesting you try it is very stupid.

Ultimately, this is about the press thinking you people are too stupid to know the difference.

It was the media going nuts that turned this into a story. It was the media blowing this up so much that forced Lysol to release a statement advising people not to ingest Lysol. The President did not do any of that.

He asked a silly question and he phrased it in terms of needing testing and research.

The media think he was advising people to drink bleach shows how truly stupid or corrupt they are, pick one. We pick corrupt and it exposes just how stupid the reporters think people are.

Yesterday, Trump touted new research from DHS suggesting sunlight, heat and humidity could kill the coronavirus, even though his top health officials have not embraced the findings or done any relevant studies on sunlight as a treatment https://t.co/tAqwcWGYhT pic.twitter.com/pNnAfGtEpm — POLITICO (@politico) April 24, 2020