To Help Women’s Rights with Trump $$$, E. Jean Will Go Shopping

After an absurd 83.3 million award against Donald Trump in a case with no evidence whatsoever, rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, who was bankrolled by far-left Trump-hating Democrat Reid Hoffman (who also funds Nikki), who says rape is sexy, sounded completely crazy on Rachel Maddow’s show Monday night.

This is the woman who New York State changed the statute of limitations on rape for. It was changed for a year so she could sue for rape. She had no idea when the rape supposedly happened, not even the season or the year.

Elizabeth Jean also has a habit of accusing men of rape for decades, including Les Moonves. Les Moonves must feel he dodged a bullet.

According to The National Pulse, E also accused other men of raping her, including a babysitter’ boyfriend, a dentist, a camp counselor, an unnamed college date, and an unnamed boss. She’s obsessed with sex and came on to the famously gay Anderson Cooper on TV. She also named her cat Vagina.

She even lied about the dress she wore when she was ‘raped.’

Elizabeth Jean claimed she invited Trump into the dressing room. She also destroyed evidence, but the fix was in.

The first crazy jury did not find Trump guilty of rape, just sexual abuse.

TDS is real.

Anyway, Maddow asked her how she’ll spend “Trump’s money” to help “women’s rights.” She acted like she won the lottery and said, “First thing Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping, we’re gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes…Rachel what do you like, Penthouse? You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? It’s yours Rachel.”

Her lawyer then uncomfortably interjected: “That’s a joke.”

“If me fishing in France could do something for women’s rights, I would take the hit,” Maddow joked back.

Real funny, E, as you lie about a crime and gleefully rub it in.

Rachel Maddow asks E. Jean Carroll what she’s going to do with “Trump’s money” to help “women’s rights.” Carroll says she and Maddow will “go shopping, get completely new wardrobes, new shoes…Rachel, what do you want, penthouse?” Her lawyer nervously says “that’s a joke”: pic.twitter.com/5LAx5xU5Uy — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 30, 2024

Also, in case you haven’t heard, Trump’s attorney said in a new filing that they had discovered a connection between E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer and the judge in the case, citing a bombshell from the NY Post.

They’re very close – mentor-student relationship.

The whole thing is rigged.

Alina Habba letter to Judge… by New York Post

