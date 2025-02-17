Tom Hanks Mocks Trump Supporters As Dumb, Racist Rednecks

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Tom Hanks hates us. I didn’t know he was so arrogant and ignorant. Hanks performed as a dumb, racist redneck for an SNL skit. It wasn’t even funny. In the skit, he doesn’t want to shake hands with a black man. That was very unfunny.

Over half of America voted for Trump. Yet, he thought it clever to be intentionally nasty. He comes from the Hollywood clown world crew.

His son is something else. Watch the clip for his son.


