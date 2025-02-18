They Found Milions of Dead People on SSN, But Did They Collect

Since we now know that people older than the country have appeared on Social Security lists, it is possible foreign fraud rings, which do exist, have used fake Social Security numbers and identities to steal billions of taxpayer benefits through the IRS.

Stephen Miller told Fox News, “Over a 10-year normal budget window, you could be talking about saving over a trillion dollars by clamping down on massive fraud in our tax and entitlement systems, including again those carried out by organized fraud and theft rings.”

This might not be accurate. This was allegedly settled in 2023, and most didn’t collect, but who knows?

The NY Post reports that most of these people aren’t collecting benefits.

I reported this earlier.

“According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!” Musk posted on X late Sunday, showing a chart of ages ranging from zero to 369 years old.

“Maybe Twilight is real, and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security,” he joked, adding that “there are FAR more ‘eligible’ Social Security [sic] numbers than there are citizens in the USA. This might be the biggest fraud in history.”

This isn’t new information. These people were discovered in the database in July 2023.

The same inspector general’s office found in a March 2015 audit that 6.5 million people with Social Security numbers but no death information were over 112 years old — despite just 35 people on the planet having reached that ripe old age.

They found that most were not collecting and were presumed dead.

CATO tweeted that many over 100 are illegal aliens who were put into the system, not taken out.

Many use it for loans and identity theft.

Payments to dead beneficiaries have occurred in this agency and other federal agencies.

Under former President Joe Biden, the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation, a government agency, made $127 million in overpayments to a Teamsters’ pension fund with nearly 3,500 dead members — before reaching a settlement with the DOJ to return the funds.

