Tom Homan Notices Illegal Alien Activist Boasting at Far-Left Rally

Remember the entitled illegal alien who bragged about being here illegally at a looney far-left hands-off rally? Well, Greisa Martinez Rosas might not be here much longer.

She claims she came as a child. While DACA is not legal, we still follow it, but she is deportable. She might get to stay if she can prove she’s DACA. She is the executive director of the far-far-left United We Dream, an open borders, illegal alien rights organization.

This woman is an activist for illegal immigration. We really don’t need her here.

“My name is Greisa Martinez Rosas. I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer, and unashamed!”

The fact that she is not ashamed of breaking our laws tells us she shouldn’t be here.

An illegal immigrant is bragging about being an illegal immigrant on national TV. pic.twitter.com/WhSt2D3yqi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2025

Tom Homan took notice and she left X, wouldn’t accept his follow request:

Interesting: You know you need to step it up a notch when an illegal alien is this vocal. “I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer, and unashamed!” – Greisa Martinez Rosas.

pic.twitter.com/oAX6klRJ6b — Tom Homan – Border Czar Rapid Response News (@TomHoman_) April 6, 2025

Update: Illegal alien Greisa Martinez Rosas did not accept my follow request. Should I try again? https://t.co/QDkDtXCbFI pic.twitter.com/GbnGWN9nUB — Tom Homan – Border Czar Rapid Response News (@TomHoman_) April 7, 2025

Update: Illegal alien Greisa Martinez Rosas has officially self deported from X. https://t.co/ChtaydATNL pic.twitter.com/UiaVWwPj5E — Tom Homan – Border Czar Rapid Response News (@TomHoman_) April 7, 2025

The White House communications director, Steven Cheung, noticed.

The White House Rapid Response suggested she use the Home One App:

Hi Greisa — We have an app for that. We suggest you check out the new CBP Home App to self-deport. https://t.co/EirWAQoikq pic.twitter.com/EhF3zYYnIZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 5, 2025

