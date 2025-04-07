Tom Homan Notices Illegal Alien Activist Boasting at Far-Left Rally

M Dowling
Remember the entitled illegal alien who bragged about being here illegally at a looney far-left hands-off rally? Well, Greisa Martinez Rosas might not be here much longer.

She claims she came as a child. While DACA is not legal, we still follow it, but she is deportable. She might get to stay if she can prove she’s DACA. She is the executive director of the far-far-left United We Dream, an open borders, illegal alien rights organization.

This woman is an activist for illegal immigration. We really don’t need her here.

“My name is Greisa Martinez Rosas. I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer, and unashamed!”

The fact that she is not ashamed of breaking our laws tells us she shouldn’t be here.

Tom Homan took notice and she left X, wouldn’t accept his follow request:

The White House communications director, Steven Cheung, noticed.

The White House Rapid Response suggested she use the Home One App:


