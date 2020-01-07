Tom Homan responds to more anchor babies born than citizens in the USA

More anchor babies were born in the United States than citizens in 48 states in 2019, according to the latest government statistics. Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan was asked about it on Fox News.

He explained that “it’s a driver for illegal immigration” since the child gets welfare. The parents also never get deported.

The message we are sending to the rest of the world is to come here illegally, have your baby, get welfare, and then citizenship, according to Homan.

Then we have a ‘birth tourism’ problem resulting from it. Tourists come, have their babies, the kids come back for free college, and the parents get citizenship.

All this is going on while our Congress does nothing to address it. Now we have the numbers to prove it’s a problem, Homan says.

One of the first things the illegals do is apply for welfare, he said.

Watch:

Former Director of ICE Tom Homan Discussing Report of More Than 350k Anchor Babies Born in 2019, Surpassing U.S. Births in 48 States “Birth tourism and birthright citizenship are drivers for illegal immigration.” Annual Cost of Anchor Babies Paid by U.S. Taxpayers: $2.4 Billion pic.twitter.com/8cppUZAGYs — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 7, 2020

Who knows what is going on with Republicans, but Democrats are open about wanting to flood the zone.

Take presidential candidate Cory Booker, for instance. He will halt deportations.

LMAO 😂 .@CoryBooker I’m going to put a pause on all Deportation That’s why you won’t be President Your rationale is incongruous with Law & Order We have immigration laws that need to be enforced ✳️If you come here, come legally or why have laws? pic.twitter.com/tJuEfeAaT3 — Constitutional Republic TEXT TRUMP 88022 (@Text88022) January 7, 2020