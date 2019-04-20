Tom Perez explains why Trump’s still guilty no matter what

The left is masterfully creating a crime out of whole cloth. After two years of grief, we ended up with no collusion and no obstruction. The special counsel, however, demonized Trump and his campaign. He also left open the possibility of Congress pursuing impeachment based on obstruction.

Bret Baier asked the Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez about it and he says Trump obstructed justice.

“So, the notion that there is no obstruction is just hogwash,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier. “As you correctly point out, there are a list of really, really very serious things. He tried to fire Mueller, and the only reason he didn’t succeed is because people that he directed to do it wouldn’t carry out those orders. If you try to rob a bank and don’t succeed, that doesn’t mean you haven’t committed wrongdoing.”

Actually it does if you did nothing. In any case, the President had the right to fire him. He was hired without cause. As far as obstruction, the President gave unprecedented access and transparency to Robert Mueller and his team of Democrats.

“The investigation did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” Baier pointed out.

“You have a lot of Democrats who spent a lot of the past 23 months talking about that — the president was an agent for Russia. Is there something that the Democratic Party has to say, Mueller did not find it?” Baier asked.

“Well, again, I think there’s a distinction, Bret, between something that may rise to the level of a conspiracy that you can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Perez said.

This is ridiculous. He is not guilty but the Demcorats won’t let it end. They are perfectly happy to continue tearing the country apart and dividing us.

Firing Robert Mueller was within the President’s purview as was firing Jim Comey. It is a stretch to think those actions are criminal, but that is how it is described.

Baier made note of the fact that Mueller found the President did not collude with Russia on their election interference efforts.

That means nothing to Perez.

“I think the question you have to ask here, and it’s a different question from the question that Robert Mueller is asking, the question presented here is, is there a pattern of corrupt behavior by this president? Is there a pattern of behavior where the president is putting his own interests ahead of the American people’s interests?” Perez asked.

“When you get a call from a foreign actor, a foreign adversary, that says, ‘Hey, I got dirt on your opponent, and I want to help you win,’ what you should do first and foremost is say, ‘No,’ and then call the federal authorities. What we know from the investigation is that’s not what they did,” he continued. “They welcomed it.”

That is what every politician does — welcomes dirt against their opponents.

In any case, there is NO COLLUSION!