Too Good to Be True! Look Who’s Resigning from Congress

















RINO Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of the vilest Republican critics of former President Donald Trump, announced his retirement from Congress Friday.

Kinzinger delivered the news in an announcement video, saying it’s time for him to move on. He praised those who stood for his warped truth but criticized those who were elected to lead and have failed to do so — according to him.

He’s probably got a job as a CNN contributor.

“My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge,” Kinzinger said. “The battlefield must be broader and the truth needs to reach the American people across the whole country.”

He said, “Our political parties only survive by appealing to the most motivated and the extreme elements within it. The price tag to power has skyrocketed. And fear and distrust have served as an effective strategy to meet that cost.”

Kinzinger continued, “Dehumanizing each other has become the norm. We’ve taken it from social media to the streets. We’ve allowed leaders to reach power selling the false premise that strength comes from degrading others and dehumanizing those that look, act, or think differently than we do. As a country, we’ve fallen for those lies, and now we face a poisoned country filled with outrage blinding our ability to reach real strength.”

Has anyone dehumanized Donald Trump more than him? Well, maybe Mitt Romney or Liz Cheney or a Democrat.

“I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide. I want to make it clear, this isn’t the end of my political future, but the beginning,” he said.

Kinzinger tweeted Friday, “Looking forward to the next chapter!”

His next chapter should be The View.

Watch if you have a barf bag nearby.

Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 29, 2021

