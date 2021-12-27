Top Dem Calls For Biden to Go Nuclear, Pass BBB Bill by Executive Action

Progressives — Communist Democrats — are calling for Joe Biden to use Executive Action to push through the destructive Build Back Better Bill (BBB), that will fundamentally transform the United States.

It’s illegal but they might be thinking that by the time it wound its way through the courts, people would have their freebies and no one could take it away. That might not be magical thinking.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the socialist/communist caucus, penned an op-ed published on Sunday urging President Biden to use “executive action” to “make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans.”

Biden’s socialist/communist spending plan looked like it was going to collapse when Joe Manchin told Bret Baier that he would not vote for it on Fox News Sunday last week.

Communist Jayapal penned an op-ed in the Washington Post Sunday that called out Manchin for reneging on his position to support the framework of the bill, which she called a “stunning rebuke of his own party’s president.”

She complained in the opinion piece that the agenda Progressives had tried to get pushed through had been split into two bills. She wrote, “To craft a path forward, it’s important to look at how we got here. Last spring, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) called for one comprehensive bill to deliver the president’s agenda. But seeking a show of bipartisanship, the White House, at the urging of conservative Democratic senators [there are no conservative Democrats], split the legislation into two vehicles: what eventually became the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Build Back Better Act. The latter contained 85 percent of the president’s domestic agenda.”

In a Twitter post, Jayapal declared, “.@USProgressives will keep working toward legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as close to the agreed-upon framework as possible. At the same time, we’re calling on @POTUS to use executive action to immediately improve people’s lives.”

Jayapal complained all they got was low-hanging fruit like bipartisan child care and lower drug prices. She lamented that Biden got them to pass the first bill based on a promise from Joe Manchin to vote for the second, BBB bill.

“We believed we had reached our point of maximum leverage — and if we held up infrastructure again, Sen. Manchin would walk away from Build Back Better entirely and possibly even both proposals,” she wrote.

She pulls the race and gender cards in the remaining three paragraphs, demanding that he use Executive Action, although she understands legislation is the best path forward.

[It’s not the best path forward, it is the only one. Her option is unconstitutional. It makes clear what she is. She wants Biden to pass a bill without Congress, and he might well do exactly that.]

She concludes that they will work towards legislation for BBB but…

“At the same time, we are calling on the president to use executive action to immediately improve people’s lives. Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans. The CPC will soon release a plan for these actions, including lowering costs, protecting the health of every family, and showing the world that the United States is serious about our leadership on climate action.”

Hee last two paragraphs declare dishonestly that it’s urgent for seniors, the young, people of color then delves into Marxist identity politics:

“The Progressive Caucus has always believed in leaving no one behind. We call on our governing partners to join us in advancing that philosophy, guided by racial, gender, and economic justice — not corporations’ bottom lines.

The communist progressives want communism by any means necessary, and as suggested by the last three lines, they don’t want capitalism.

