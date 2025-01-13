Totalitarian EU Talks of Nullifying the German Election If AfD Wins?

The far-left EU just nullified the election in Romania. The EU might do the same if AfD, the right-wing party, wins in the upcoming elections.

The far-left Germans call AfD Nazis, and they say they aren’t. The agenda they outlined is not fascist.

However, the EU is fascist.

Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU has mechanisms to nullify a potential election victory of the AfD:

Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU has mechanisms to nullify a potential election victory of the AfD: ”We did it in Romania and we will obviously do it in Germany if necessary” pic.twitter.com/lvA6urU9o3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 10, 2025

The Shawn Ryan Opinion

During an episode of ‘The Shawn Ryan Show’ published on Saturday, Georgescu and former US Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan discussed the coup d’etat in Romania and the potential implications of the military buildup at the Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK) Air Base, the largest NATO facility near the Black Sea.

The presidential candidate has raised concerns over the bloc’s military presence in Romania, warning that the country’s NATO bases could be used to trigger a war with Russia.

“What is happening now in Romania and the fact that there is no reaction from abroad, especially from the United States, shows that they do not understand what is going on here. Because if they use Romania as a door for war, what would be next,” Georgescu told the host in response to a question about whether Romania is “in the midst of a coup right now.”

“We do not need a war,” he said.

Pay attention to what’s happening in Romania. It’s going to effect the entire world one way or another. @CG_Romania pic.twitter.com/QwA60WGjbL — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) January 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email