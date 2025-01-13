Water CEO Knew About the Empty Reservoir, Broken Fire Hydrants; 12,300 Structures Gone in 2 of 3 Fires

NBC Montana reports that Los Angeles’ water chief, who makes $750,000 a year, reportedly knew about an empty reservoir and broken fire hydrants months before the deadly wildfires that are now spreading across the city have left some communities in ashes.

The Daily Mail reports that Quiñones’ past employer was linked to fire scandals. Quiñones previously held a top executive role at electric company PG&E. The company previously went bankrupt over liability for several California wildfires, the outlet reports.

Mayor Bass hired her and doubled the salary for the position.

Sources told the outlet that Quiñones reportedly oversaw the emptying of the Santa Ynez Reservoir in the Pacific Palisades area during bushfire season.

The reservoir was designed to hold 117 million gallons of water, but was taken offline recently to fix a tear in the cover, the LA Times reported Friday.

Former DWP general manager Martin Adams told the Times that having the reservoir would have helped fight the Palisades Fire. Another firefighter said it would likely have been enough.

An LAFD source told The Daily Mail that DWP officials made a stunning statement. “Had it not been closed, they probably would have been okay and had enough water for the fire.”

During a press conference amid the fires this week, Quiñones said fire crews ran out of water due to “low pressure in the system” because they were using water faster than it was being replenished. The source, a former LAFD senior official, told the Mail lack of water was a “common” problem, with a failure by DWP to fix fire hydrants.

A current LAFD member told the outlet some fire hydrants were not working in the Palisades area during the fires this week.

One whistleblower said the budget cuts meant firefighters couldn’t go out and check fire hydrants.

California Governor Gavin Newsom called for an independent investigation into Los Angeles’ power and water departments.

Quinones is sliding under the bus.

Updates on the LA Fires: More than 12,300 structures destroyed in two fires

Spread and containment figures are from Cal Fire. The death toll has reached 24, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner’s office.

Palisades Fire (13 percent contained) . The blaze has burned through more than 23,700 acres in and around Pacific Palisades. It killed at least eight people. Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said the fire has destroyed more than 5,300 structures since Tuesday. The fire is now spreading toward Brentwood. That is where the Getty Center is located. It is threatening to reach Interstate 405.

. The blaze has burned through more than 23,700 acres in and around Pacific Palisades. It killed at least eight people. Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said the since Tuesday. The fire is now spreading toward Brentwood. That is where the Getty Center is located. It is threatening to reach Interstate 405. Eaton Fire (27 percent contained) . On the city’s east side, near Pasadena, the fire has killed at least 16 24 people. Others are missing. That makes it one of the deadliest fires in California’s history — and burned through 14,117 acres . More than 7,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed by this fire, officials said.

. On the city’s east side, near Pasadena, the fire has killed at least 24 people. Others are missing. That makes it one of the deadliest fires in California’s history — . have been damaged or destroyed by this fire, officials said. Hurst Fire (89 percent contained. In the north, near San Fernando, the fire has covered 799 acres.

