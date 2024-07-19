Tough Recovery for CrowdStrike After Massive Global Outage

Global tech company CrowdStrike is to blame for the massive outage worldwide. They have taken the blame.

The CrowdStrike software issue at the heart of the outage runs at such a deep level in affected computers and systems that getting them up and running just to be fixed will be, in many cases, an enormous challenge.

That’s compounded by the fact that many servers that may contain information needed to get these systems working again are caught in a cycle of crashing and rebooting.

“I don’t think it’s too early to call it: this will be the largest IT outage in history,” said security expert Troy Hunt in a post on X.

REPAIRS CAN’T BE AUTOMATED

CrowdStrike software operates at the kernel level, deep into the computer.

CrowdStrike has said the issue appears to be recoverable, but in many cases, it requires painstaking work: An administrator must access each affected device and manually reboot it into safe mode. Then, the offending CrowdStrike file must be deleted by hand.

For businesses with hundreds or thousands of laptops, desktops, and servers running CrowdStrike’s security software. An individual human may have to perform that process repeatedly.

That can't be automated.

One software update did it.

