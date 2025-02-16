TPS Is Canceled: 600,000 Venezuelans Could Face Deportation

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reversed the Biden administration’s most recent extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelan immigrants and shuttered a parole program allowing some Venezuelans to apply outside the country and enter legally.

Now, some 600,000 Venezuelans face deportation.

As Tom Homan has said, they are pursuing Tren de Aragua. Still, the more sanctuary cities refuse to let ICE into prisons, the more non-gang Venezuelans will be picked up as ICE goes into communities. It’s unnecessary collateral damage caused by blue city leaders.


