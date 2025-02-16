Kevin Hassett Is Back: Biden’s Plan Was to Just Kill Chickens

Kevin Hassett is back for Trump’s second term, heading up the National Economic Council (NEC). He told Margaret Brennan that he had an actual plan for Bird Flu. Biden’s plan was to “just kill chickens, and they spent billions of dollars just randomly killing chickens within a perimeter where they found a sick chicken. And so I went to the grocery store for our family, and in part, I love to look at prices. There were no eggs yesterday. So that happened cause what we need is better ways with biosecurity and medication.”

You don’t have to kill chickens.

NEC Director Kevin Hassett says they’re finalizing an *actual plan* for avian flu: The Biden plan was to just kill chickens. We need biosecurity and medication to make sure the perimeter doesn’t have to kill the chickens — the kind of thing that should’ve happened a year ago. pic.twitter.com/zNJrqAl1ql — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 16,

Hassett warned that the stagflation created by Biden’s policies is far worse than they thought. The Biden regime wanted to leave as big a mess as possible.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett: “The stagflation that was created by the policies of President Biden was WAY worse than we thought.” Our plan: supply-side tax cuts, lower spending, energy production, deregulation, and actual solutions to fixing problems. pic.twitter.com/1xc89fIAwX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 16, 2025

Hassett told Brennan that chickens don’t fly and aren’t spreading Avian Flu. During another segment on Face the Nation, Brennan tried to tell Secretary Rubio that the Nazis won power because they allowed free speech. In this clip, Hassett tells Brennan the basics, that chickens don’t fly.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

HASSETT: –and by the way, it’s spread mostly by ducks and geese. And so- think about it, they’re killing chickens to stop the spread, but chickens don’t really fly. The- the spread is happening from the geese and the ducks. And so, why does it make any sense to have a big perimeter of dead chickens when it’s the ducks and geese spreading it?

While we’re killing chickens, egg prices soar, inflation rises, and the Biden regime smiles at having made things as bad as possible.

Brennan isn’t terribly smart.

We cannot spare this man, he is a happy warrior. Sunday Talks: NEC Director Kevin Hassett Informs a Stunned Margaret Brennan that “Chickens Don’t Fly” https://t.co/aTciQr0ntA — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 16, 2025

