Tragic Murder of a Teen in NYC by a Criminal with 7 Arrests, 4 in 4 Years

New York City authorities on Friday announced they have arrested a suspect in the Sunday morning killing of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves, Fox News reports. The psycho criminal wants reparations for 400 years of white supremacy.

Winston Glynn, 30, has been charged with murdering Bayron-Nieves and criminal possession of a weapon. He has seven prior arrests on charges of menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and criminal mischief, authorities said during a press conference Friday. He was arrested four times in four years.

Glynn is accused of shooting Bayron-Nieves, who was working at a Burger King in Harlem after midnight, while she was struggling to unlock a cash register he demanded she open.

“When you see the video and think of this … senseless, brutal killing of a teenager who was doing the right thing — working on a Saturday night at 12:30 only to have her life cut short — it makes your blood boil and shocks your senses,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James W. Essig said.

Sadly, the young woman was very afraid and told her boss she wanted off the late shift. He asked her to just work the week and he would change her schedule the next week.

🚨ADDITIONAL VIDEO: There is a CASH REWARD of up to $3,500 in this case. pic.twitter.com/U3Lqjb0TEf — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 9, 2022

HE WANTS REPARATIONS

This psychopath Winston Glynn shot a woman to death at a Burger King. Now he’s calling for reparations because he claims to be the victim of historical oppression, for 400 years of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/y8ipzNUdQz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 14, 2022

