Tragic Murder of a Teen in NYC by a Criminal with 7 Arrests, 4 in 4 Years

By
M D
-
0

New York City authorities on Friday announced they have arrested a suspect in the Sunday morning killing of 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves, Fox News reports.

Winston Glynn

Winston Glynn, 30, has been charged with murdering Bayron-Nieves and criminal possession of a weapon. He has seven prior arrests on charges of menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and criminal mischief, authorities said during a press conference Friday.  He was arrested four times in four years.

Glynn is accused of shooting Bayron-Nieves, who was working at a Burger King in Harlem after midnight, while she was struggling to unlock a cash register he demanded she open.

“When you see the video and think of this … senseless, brutal killing of a teenager who was doing the right thing — working on a Saturday night at 12:30 only to have her life cut short —  it makes your blood boil and shocks your senses,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James W. Essig said.

Kristal Bayron-Nieves

Sadly, the young woman was very afraid and told her boss she wanted off the late shift. He asked her to just work the week and he would change her schedule the next week.

