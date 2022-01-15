Fascist MN Bank & Trust Debanks My Pillow Guy’s Charities & Companies

We are a fascist country when businessmen who have opposing political opinions can’t bank. That is what is happening to Mike Lindell. It’s unAmerican.

The CEO of My Pillow Mike Lindell has been banned by social-media platforms. Major retailers have stopped selling his products because of his efforts to expose fraud in the 2020 election through documentaries, symposiums, and other activism.

One of those retailers is Bed Bath and Beyond, are closing 37 stores, and are heading for bankruptcy. Karma?

Now they are trying to prevent him from banking in the United States of America.

One of the nation’s largest banks is moving to dump the nine businesses and charities he has founded in the wake of his success with MyPillow.

Among them are the social media sites FrankSpeech.com and Lindell TV, and the Lindell Recovery Network, which helps people overcome addictions, Lindell said in an interview Friday with Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.”

Bannon played a recording of a telephone call between a top executive at Minnesota Bank & Trust and Lindell’s controller.

It’s truly unbelievable.

The executive asked in the call why the bank, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial, is associated with “someone who could be in the news.” He sees it as a “reputation risk.”

“They’re telling us you need to leave our bank,” Lindell told Bannon. “They said they want FrankSpeech gone … in a week, and they want all the rest gone in 30 days.

“I said, I am not … leaving, so you’re going to have to throw me out of your bank.” Watch:

Related