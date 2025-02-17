Tren de Aragua Is Everywhere, Even in Montana

Tren de Aragua (TdA) are all over this country.

US Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks arrested several TdAs in several locations in Montana this week. They were found in remote corners of the US, thanks to the miserable Democrats who opened the borders to them.

On Wednesday, ICE agents reportedly arrested six alleged members of Tren De Aragua (TdA)—a Venezuelan criminal organization right here in Gallatin County.

“Our drug task force people work close with our federal partners. And for months, they’ve been working with them, gathering intel and recognizing who’s who,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer tells me.

But just how long has the drug task force been aware of gangs such as TdA in Gallatin County?

“I would even go further than to say months. It’s for years. I mean, it is kind of the job of the drug task force,” Springer tells me.

“We are out there fighting them every single day to make sure you can stay safe. The fact of the matter is it’s our job to stand between those people and you,” Sheriff Springer says.

WATCH: Montana Governor Greg Gianforte explains why his northern state has turned its attention to the southern border@GovGianforte: “We’ve been able to shut down Montana Meth, But now we have Mexican Meth in Montana” pic.twitter.com/Aktx89oV8f — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 9, 2024

