Starmer Wants to Put British Peacekeeping Troops in Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is ready to deploy British troops in Ukraine. According to The Telegraph, Sir Keir Starmer has announced he is “ready and willing” to deploy British troops to enforce any peace deal.

The globalists are panicky over Donald Trump, leaving them out of initial talks with Russian President Putin.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, the Prime Minister said he had not decided to consider putting British servicemen and women “in harm’s way” lightly.

If he’s so willing, he should volunteer for the front lines and lead the charge.

European Peacekeepers

He deliberately announced this before Monday’s upcoming meeting with European leaders in Paris.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, called the emergency gathering after it emerged that European leaders had not been invited to early Ukraine peace talks between the US and Russia. Senior members of Donald Trump’s administration signaled that US security support for Europe would be scaled back.

Nothing will get done if all these people are involved in initial talks.

Starmer is trying to pressure other European nations, especially Germany to form a. peacekeeping force.

The UN should be doing that. NATO countries doing it puts every NATO nation in danger.

He wrote: “The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes further support for Ukraine’s military – where the UK has already committed £3 billion a year until at least 2030.

“But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary. I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way.

“But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country. The end of this war, when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again.”

As long as it isn’t the US. However, an EU peacekeeping force is risky. They want to go to war with Russia?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email