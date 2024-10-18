Troubling War News: NoKo Soldiers Are Fighting with Russia

North Korea is sending soldiers to fight with Russia against Ukraine in addition to the munitions they have continued to send.

According to NBC News, South Korean intelligence reports that North Korea has shipped 1,500 special forces troops to Russia’s far east for training and acclimatizing at local military bases and will likely be deployed for combat in the war in Ukraine, South Korea’s spy agency said on Friday.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service works with Ukrainian intelligence to use facial recognition to identify North Korean soldiers in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

NoKo has shipped more than eight million artillery and rocket rounds to Russia, SoKo intel said.

“The direct military cooperation between Russia and North Korea that foreign media have reported has now been officially confirmed,” the spy agency said in a statement.

The war is accelerating and must be stopped.