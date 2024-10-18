There’s an Election Problem in Michigan

Michigan has far more people on its voter rolls than voting-age residents in the entire state. That is very troubling.

Michigan is a battleground state.

According to the Daily Wire, around 8.4 million people are registered to vote in Michigan, but that’s nearly 500,000 more people than the total number of voting-age residents in the state, which is only 8 million.

The inflated voter rolls in Michigan, a vital battleground state in the 2024 election, are one of the largest imbalances in the country, Bridge Michigan reported. The Republican National Committee sued Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over the inflated voter rolls earlier this year and filed lawsuits over other election-related issues in the state. Still, her office dismissed the concerns on Wednesday, arguing that the lawsuits “lay the groundwork to overturn the results of the election if they don’t like them.”

That’s a diversion. She knows full well of the risk of ineligible voters casting ballots or people casting their votes illegally.

“The RNC and its members are concerned that Defendants’ failure to comply with the NVRA’s voter-list maintenance obligations undermines the integrity of elections by increasing the opportunity for ineligible voters or voters intent on fraud to cast ballots,” the RNC’s lawsuit stated.

Secretary of State spokeswoman Angela Benander told Bridge Michigan that the GOP’s legal challenges “are an attempt to cause people to question the process.”

This is ridiculous. I have worked New York polls, and at the end of the day counting, the union guys run to the back and miraculously find slews of ballots. Did those people actually show up? Sometimes, it didn’t seem so.