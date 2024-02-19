Some Truckers for Trump Say They’re Serious – We’ll See

Chicago Ray is the trucker who alerted people to a possible boycott of New York City after the absurd civil verdict against Donald Trump. He took down the original video because his grandson saw it. Earlier today, he posted again, saying he’s hearing guys refusing loads, and the boycott could take a week or more to have an effect.

So far, we’ve only seen a dozen or so truckers commenting, so we don’t know if this is real. it could catch on.

He advised New Yorkers to stock up because this is a real boycott. Chicago Ray said he’s not a leader of any movement, but the truckers want people to stop %$@# with Trump.

I took that video down from Friday bc it went viral and my Grandson seen it on Tik Tok No one’s got to me … I heard what drivers were saying and I’m hearing some of that today I ain’t scared of shit. I grew up in Chicago I stand with Trump % Truckers for Trump… pic.twitter.com/XhvtHF9CUq — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) February 19, 2024

I’m in Wisconsin and I’m hearing guys refusing loads….. this could take longer than a week…. my advice for New Yorkers is start stocking up… there’s millions of Truckers for Trump millions of us .. leave Trump TF alone #TruckersForTrump I stand with Trump pic.twitter.com/fBBIIknhnj — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) February 19, 2024

Trucker Jake responds to the leftists attacking them online.

.@bigskyfit thanks for

Boycotting New York and sharing this informative video God Bless Trump

God Bless Truckers pic.twitter.com/IiJttjwVB7 — Eagle Wings (@CRRJA5) February 19, 2024

A female Trucker said even a 10% boycott could shut New York City down – prices will skyrocket. Many truckers will ignore the boycott.

JUST IN: Female trucker joins NYC trucking boycott to protest Judge Engoron’s ruling against Trump, says if 10% of truckers join the movement, it could cripple NYC. “It could shut New York City down… if New York loses just 10 percent of the trucks going there, their prices are… pic.twitter.com/equyB0pShH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 19, 2024

Stock up:

Man warns people to stock up on food in New York because truck drivers will NOT be making deliveries, in support of TRUMP. #TruckersForTrump pic.twitter.com/JmAq6orHPX — Sabrina Smolders (@SabrinaSmolders) February 18, 2024

This trucker says it’s a seven-day boycott.

BREAKING: Truckers have called for a 7 day boycott of New York after Trump ruling, truck stops looking like ghost towns. How will this impact NYC? pic.twitter.com/bxdTIkSMaS — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 19, 2024

They’re not kidding:

“Y’all think groceries are high now. Y’all better respect that MAGA crowd.” Truckers are about to get revenge on New York for Trump persecution!

pic.twitter.com/ESiJH6sMDP — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 19, 2024

Big Tom Callahan is boycotting for three years.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

For the next 3 years, NO Callahan product will be shipped to New York City! We stand with President Trump against Tyranny!!

#TruckersForTrump pic.twitter.com/SphavFtuSV — Big Tom Callahan (@CallahanAutoCo) February 19, 2024

MAGA isn’t a Cult ….. it’s a way of life, and from now on we will be choosing our representatives in congress & that’s why Democrats & the media are scared to death Truckers for Trump I Stand With Trump pic.twitter.com/VkXbnbJSQg — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) February 18, 2024

Related