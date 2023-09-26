Trudeau Blames Russians for Canada’s Parliament Honoring an Ex-SS

Last week, the Canadian Parliament honored a former Waffen SS soldier. Everyone applauded him and there were two rounds of standing ovations. As you can see in the photo, Trudeau applauded the 98-year-old Nazi, but he didn’t accept any blame for it.

The Speaker of the House of Commons is to blame as are the Russians. Seriously, he blamed the Russians.

What is bothering Justin is RT published the story, but it wasn’t disinformation. It really happened. These Canadian rulers are either dumb or they wanted to honor a former SS soldier. The SS were the most vicious toward the Jewish people.

“Obviously, it’s extremely upsetting this happened,” Justin Trudeau said, distancing himself from any role in it. “The speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized, but this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada, and by extension, to all Canadians. I think particularly of Jewish MPs and all members of the Jewish community across the country celebrating Yom Kippur today.

“I think it’s going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian propaganda, Russian disinformation, and continue our steadfast and unequivocal support for Ukraine as we did last week with announcing further measures to stand with Ukraine in Russia’s illegal war against it.”

It’s not propaganda to report an accurate story no matter who does it, sorry.

Related