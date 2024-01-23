Trudeau Broke the Law Punishing Truckers for Lawful Protest

The Canadian court ruled that Justin Trudeau’s use of the emergency act to stop the patriotic Canadian truckers’ protest was illegal.

Not only did he punish them for exercising their rights, but he demonized them in the press. The government seized the bank accounts of truckers for the crime of peacefully protesting.

This is a big win. Now, the truckers need to sue for damages and financial restitution.

Canada’s Federal Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act in 2022 to punish protesting truckers was unreasonable and unconstitutional.

“I have concluded that the decision to issue the Proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness — justification, transparency, and intelligibility — and was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration,” wrote Justice Richard G. Mosley in his ruling.

Justin Trudeau violated the basic civil rights of the hero Canadian trucker protestors, who freed Canada from Trudeau’s covidian tyranny. Glad to hear of this new court ruling. https://t.co/TnontuNOL8 pic.twitter.com/EjVBTvKPeZ — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) January 23, 2024

Blackface is in trouble now. Tucker’s coming for him. Tucker dialed him up to let him know he’s coming.

TUCKER LEAVES A MESSAGE TO TRUDEAU: “We are coming to liberate Canada. We will be there soon.” pic.twitter.com/MxFnxopvju — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 23, 2024

Related