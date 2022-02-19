Trudeau Storm Troopers on Horseback Trample People – Update on Trampled Woman

Update: Allegedly, one of the women trampled by Canadian storm troopers today died of her injuries. This information came from Sara Carter.

Reports are the woman trampled by a Canadian horse patrol just died at the hospital … #Trudeau #FreedomConvoyCanada https://t.co/9XMHGzm7Ep — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 19, 2022

ORIGINAL STORY

The Trudeau storm troopers trampled people with their horses and ran over an elderly woman on a walker and another woman and rode off.

This was a peaceful protest, and fascism is the response by the Trudeauites. They think these people are worthless.

In fact, the weak Parliament canceled their debate on the use of The Emergencies Act due to the police crackdown on truckers. The Canadian House and Senate have to vote on this after 5 days of debate. They are relinquishing their responsibilities and their power. There is a vote set for Monday as the police run over elderly ladies. Why don’t they just run over them with their cruisers?

Ironically, the MPs said they wanted to put safety above all else.

At least they have all those vaccine mandates to protect peoples’ health.

This is what the regime will do when you peacefully stand up. Do we we still live in a democracy? Canadians, please be cautious. Some officers’ reckless use of force shows complete disregard for your safety and protection. #serveandprotect https://t.co/nvtPx7P0A3 — FreedomConvoy2022 (@rFreedomConvoy) February 18, 2022

