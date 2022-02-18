Trudeau’s Jackboots Get Violent, Arrest Reporters, Pull People Out of Trucks

I live in downtown Ottawa. I’ve walked around almost every day since the trucks arrived. I have not been terrorized, held hostage or harassed. I’ve witnessed Canadians with smiles on their faces being filled with hope and joy as they stand together for their rights and freedoms

~ Sarah Fischer, Twitter user

Trudeau’s jackboots are getting violent, following the orders of totalitarians.

THEY just threw Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie to the ground. She’s a young, petite woman who only reports and has done nothing to the jackboots.

The Ottawa police will seize Truckers’ children soon (and presumably their dogs).

Over the past six hours, the children in Ottawa are now watching their parents be arrested where there were playing in bouncy castles just hours ago They will never forget this.

I’m disturbed & saddened by what we are seeing today in Ottawa. This situation was created by the PM & his desire to divide Canadians. It’s time for MPs to return to the House tomorrow to stop the overreach by this government & restore unity, wholeness & hope back to our nation.

~ Candice Bergen MP

The Police arrested the veterans protecting the war memorial. The truckers don’t deserve this for being annoying. Fascism is never acceptable, and especially not for a peaceful protest that annoyed some people. It’s all political.

There was a violent attack on a pipeline in B.C. but you won’t hear much about that and Trudeau won’t care because he agrees with them. Leftists blew the pipeline up and the police were attacked with smoke bombs and other objects. One officer was injured. NO ARRESTS.

B.C. PIPELINE BLOWN UP BY RADICAL LEFTISTS.
Police also declared the area in Ottawa police [Trudeauite] zone no one can enter. It’s against the law now.

Marie Oakes reported that the police were pepper-spraying the female protesters.

Then there’s this:

Trudeau’s Violent Goons Arresting Reporters in Canada Like Any 3rd World nation

The Ottawa Police said for peoples’ safety, the media had to leave the area.

“All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews”

Fox News’ national correspondent’s team was told to leave but then were allowed to stay on the front lines.

YouTuber ZOT was arrested for reporting. What crime did he commit?

MORE VIOLENCE AND INFORMATION


