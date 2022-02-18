Trudeau’s Jackboots Get Violent, Arrest Reporters, Pull People Out of Trucks

I live in downtown Ottawa. I’ve walked around almost every day since the trucks arrived. I have not been terrorized, held hostage or harassed. I’ve witnessed Canadians with smiles on their faces being filled with hope and joy as they stand together for their rights and freedoms ~ Sarah Fischer, Twitter user

Trudeau’s jackboots are getting violent, following the orders of totalitarians.

THEY just threw Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie to the ground. She’s a young, petite woman who only reports and has done nothing to the jackboots.

The Ottawa police will seize Truckers’ children soon (and presumably their dogs).

We don’t believe you. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 18, 2022

Over the past six hours, the children in Ottawa are now watching their parents be arrested where there were playing in bouncy castles just hours ago They will never forget this.

I’m disturbed & saddened by what we are seeing today in Ottawa. This situation was created by the PM & his desire to divide Canadians. It’s time for MPs to return to the House tomorrow to stop the overreach by this government & restore unity, wholeness & hope back to our nation. ~ Candice Bergen MP

The Police arrested the veterans protecting the war memorial. The truckers don’t deserve this for being annoying. Fascism is never acceptable, and especially not for a peaceful protest that annoyed some people. It’s all political.

There was a violent attack on a pipeline in B.C. but you won’t hear much about that and Trudeau won’t care because he agrees with them. Leftists blew the pipeline up and the police were attacked with smoke bombs and other objects. One officer was injured. NO ARRESTS.

Police also declared the area in Ottawa police [Trudeauite] zone no one can enter. It’s against the law now.

Absolute Chaos In Ottawa Horses now being used to disperse peaceful protesters. pic.twitter.com/WABuRtqZ2F — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 18, 2022

NOW – Canada: Chaotic scenes in #Ottawa in front of the senate building. Police ride on horses into the crowd of protesters. pic.twitter.com/69Ak6zanMT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 18, 2022

A Freedom Convoy trucker gives his thoughts as police surround his vehicle. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/PspuxiS2xr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2022

Police drag away a Freedom Convoy protesters and proceed to beat the individual. Keep your eye on the scene as the person is dragged off into the background by the police and is repeatedly hit with what looks like a gun. pic.twitter.com/jxRKlR5ZFU — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

Marie Oakes reported that the police were pepper-spraying the female protesters.

Then there’s this:

An Ottawa Police Officer Beats and Knee Thrusts an Already-Wounded Man to the Ground “Just Following Orders” pic.twitter.com/QENbjWuhvA — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 18, 2022

Police are breaking into vehicles in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/wgRBbtZpZH — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

Trudeau’s Violent Goons Arresting Reporters in Canada Like Any 3rd World nation

The Ottawa Police said for peoples’ safety, the media had to leave the area.

“All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews”

Fox News’ national correspondent’s team was told to leave but then were allowed to stay on the front lines.

YouTuber ZOT was arrested for reporting. What crime did he commit?

What would we say if Putin arrested a YouTuber in a livestream? Or Maduro? https://t.co/rny9sXyI7e — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 18, 2022

MORE VIOLENCE AND INFORMATION

Police in Ottawa are arresting Freedom Convoy protesters right now. pic.twitter.com/u4PO5NNK5G — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY PT.5 https://t.co/jOzzHR5UbE — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022

Police pushing on children in Ottawa right now. pic.twitter.com/XzBCWFUTWv — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

“Police here are now breaking vehicle windows at gunpoint. They are rolling in busloads of officers and tow trucks without plates on them, “ from trucker Matt McKenzie #FreedomConvoy #Ottawa — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 18, 2022

Sikh Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa: “Come out here and fight for your freedoms, if you lose your chance now, we have no Canada.” pic.twitter.com/2qyTSmFDA2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2022

Police in Ottawa-area are stopping cars and smashing windows: https://t.co/yc6600nebp — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

There are snipers on the roof of the Senate and one of the Rideau Centre buildings in Ottawa right now at the Freedom Convoy protest. pic.twitter.com/Ly5QqkLDWU — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

Armed police are removing people from their vehicles in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/81AmSBXkuf — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

