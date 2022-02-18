Pedo Sting Corners a Meta – Facebook – Executive

By
M Dowling
-
0

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Thursday that Jeren Miles, manager of community development at Meta — the parent company of Facebook — was filmed by members of Predator Catchers Indianapolis. They track individuals who appear to be pedophiles.

Citizen activists targeted the man who calls himself “Jeren” and the “manager of community development,” in a video posted to YouTube.

He no longer works at Meta, according to Meta.


