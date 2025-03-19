Trump Admin Given 24 Hours to Do as Boasberg Orders or Face Consequences

Based on National Security and the Alien Enemies Act, the Trump administration refused to answer Judge Boasberg’s questions involving national security. Boasberg is the judge who demanded the president turn around the planes with dangerous criminals aboard.

“The Government maintains that there is no justification to order the provision of additional information and that doing so would be inappropriate,” the Justice Department said in a court filing responding to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s ruling that it provides him with more information about the deportation flights.

The department argued that the details Boasberg requested would “disclose sensitive information bearing on national security and foreign relations.”

Boasberg demanded answers by noon today.

Boasberg Is Considering Consequences

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg gave the government another day to respond. But his latest order suggests he isn’t pleased.

Following a hearing Monday at which the government didn’t want to answer Boasberg’s questions, the judge issued an order requiring officials to submit a sealed declaration answering outstanding questions about Saturday’s deportations.

The government also said it’s evaluating whether to invoke the state secrets privilege regarding information sought by the judge.

In his latest order on Wednesday, Boasberg wrote that he wasn’t seeking information for a “fishing expedition” but rather “to determine if the Government deliberately flouted” his orders and “if so, what the consequences should be.”

Consequences?

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Judge Boasberg that the deportation flights would continue.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit against the deportations, and Clinton attorney Marc Elias is involved. The attacks on the administration are incestuous.

Boasberg thinks he is the president. Democrats are trying to start a constitutional crisis and use it against Donald Trump for the next four years. They’re building a contempt trap.

A showdown is coming.

