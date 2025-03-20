The Murder of JFK Was Not What We Were Told

Caveat: With the release of the JFK documents, we have new evidence but not proof of why JFK was killed. People are making a lot of assumptions and passing them off as facts. We don’t have all the information yet. One thing is certain, the story we were told for decades no longer holds up.

Angleton was considering recruiting Oswald as a source and kept him under surveillance for four years. Oswald allegedly kills Kennedy, and Angleton hides the information.

Roger Stone Wants the Material from Every Government Agency

Roger Stone was on with Matt Gaetz and said he wants all sensitive documents on JFK released from every department. Also, the DoJ has held some material back.

He noted that Oswald was on the CIA payroll. He added that the KGB intelligence conducted their own investigation and concluded LBJ was behind the Kennedy assassination.

NYT Bestselling author and political strategist @RogerJStoneJr expresses his belief to @MattGaetz that “there are additional sensitive [JFK] documents at the Defense Department, the State Department, the FBI, the CIA, the IRS,” adding, “NOTHING should be held back…every… pic.twitter.com/kuX2ZzZYUn — One America News (@OANN) March 19, 2025

UNDISPUTED: Immediately after JFK was murdered, his limousine was flown to D.C. and stored in the White House garage. Instead of being preserved as a crime scene, the limo was thoroughly cleaned and the interior was reupholstered, effectively destroying forensic evidence. pic.twitter.com/aN2d4lJDw8 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 19, 2025

When Johnson was sworn in as president on the plane carrying JFK’s body, it was unnecessary. Jacqueline Kennedy was basically forced to stand there as he was sworn in, still wearing the suit with her husband’s blood on it.

Then there is this:

After hearing this conversation I don’t think we even need the JFK files to understand what happened. pic.twitter.com/qymAwasApB — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) March 17, 2025

The Warning

Russia allegedly warned the US that JFK would be killed. Russia has warned us many times, most recently, about the Boston Bomber. They warned us about 9/11, and other events.

JFK Was Very Worried About the CIA

Jefferson Morley, a liberal journalist, is one of the world’s leading authorities on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. He is the editor of the blog JFK Facts on Substack. He appeared on Fox News and Newsmax. Morley believes JFK was killed by his own government with the involvement of the CIA. In one clip, he talks about spymaster James Angleton, so we added his short bio at the end.

Morley sees this release as a major breakthrough. Kennedy was very worried about the CIA – the state within a state – and the documents show us why. We get a picture of CIA misconduct. The story, as we’ve known it, is not supported by the facts.

Morley thinks they were running Oswald. The CIA was reading Oswald’s mail and lied about it. It looks like to him that Angleton was running a counterintelligence operation using Oswald.

Killed by His Enemies in the Government

Morley added more on Newsmax. He said the origin of JFK’s suspicions about the CIA began with a memo by Schlesinger. It informed him that nearly half of the State Department included CIA officers. JFK believed the Bay of Pigs was a CIA operation. He wanted to put the CIA out of business.

The preponderance of information shows enemies in his own government killed him, says Morley.

It took 60 years to get information on the extent of the surveillance and manipulation of Oswald by the CIA.

Watch:

James Jesus Angleton

The powerful and infamous spymaster James Jesus Angleton is in about a dozen pages of the 80,000 pages so far received from the government.

Angleton ran the agency from 1954 to 1975. He died in 1987 at age 69. He was finally forced out of the agency due to his increasing paranoia.

Documents show that the agency spied on Oswald in the six weeks before he shot John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

The Defectors

Angleton was involved with two Russian defectors, which basically led to his demotion and eventual resignation.

The first defector was Anatolly Golitsyn. He said Oswald was part of a monster plot by the Soviet KGB to thoroughly penetrate American intelligence agencies so that much of the information it received would be planted.

Then, another defector, Yuri Nosenko, showed up. He was Oswald‘s case officer. Nosenko said there was no such plot, adding the Russians wanted to get rid of Oswald and encouraged him to go home as a tourist and apply through the proper channels. He said that Oswald was considered too unstable and not very bright to be of any use to them.

Angleton believed Golitsyn and kept Nosenko in some of the worst prisons in CIA black sites until finally; his superiors freed Nosenko, the more believable of the defectors.

Angleton was highly intelligent, worked closely with Massad, and had several high-profile successes in capturing spies. Unfortunately, his good friend Kim Philby turned out to be a double agent who fled to Russia. The betrayal cut deep, and he developed a paranoia about his agents, ruining some careers with his suspicions.

Before he died, much of his work, often thankless, was acknowledged, and he was vindicated.

Morley has written about him and says this. “Angleton wielded far more power than anyone knew. Yet during his seemingly lawless reign in the CIA, he also proved himself to be a formidable adversary to our nation’s enemies, acquiring a mythic stature within the CIA that continues to this day.”

Sixty years on, those who witnessed the events of November 22, 1963, recall a day that changed the course of U.S. history. Don’t miss JFK: One Day In America, a three-part limited series, premiering November 5 at 8/7c on National Geographic, and streaming on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu pic.twitter.com/4aH5Cyqde3 — National Geographic (@NatGeo) October 19, 2023

