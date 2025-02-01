Trump Administration Cleans House at the FBI

Trump administration officials have forced out all six of the FBI’s most senior executives and multiple heads of various FBI field offices across the country, as well as current and former FBI officials. They included the high-profile leader of the Washington, D.C., field office, which was involved in the prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department also fired multiple federal prosecutors who conducted the criminal investigation of Jan. 6 rioters, sources said. A congressional aide said the number of prosecutors impacted is roughly two dozen.

When asked about the firings, Mr. Trump said he was unaware of them.

Who remembers when the FBI made an over-the-top raid at Roger Stone’s house? pic.twitter.com/jvJxPKSsqF — Xeriland (@Xeriland) November 17, 2019

A congressional aide said the number of prosecutors impacted is roughly two dozen.

According to NBC News, the head of the FBI Washington Field Office, David Sundberg, is the highest-ranking FBI official to be fired.

Sundberg led the January 6 witch hunt and the investigation into the so-called DNC pipe bomber that turned up nothing.

They ran a partisan investigation, over-charging. and over-sentencing people who merely trespassed.

As President Trump fires those involved in the Mar-a-lago raid remember this… The FBI was authorized to use deadly force during the raid.

pic.twitter.com/eVZucbvSdr — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 31, 2025

The media loves this FBI. That’s how they got all those prizes and awards. As a result, they are all very upset at the alleged bloodbath. The NY Times, CNN, Wall Street Journal, Politico, and WaPo are all beside themselves over losing their benefactors.

