Chris Murphy Blames Trump for the Potomac Plane Crash

Sen. Chris Murphy has reached a new level of TDS, blaming Trump for something he couldn’t possibly have caused. This follows months of crazed X posts bashing Donald Trump nonstop.

He also blamed President Trump for the high cost of eggs.

The gaslighting is off the charts. Murphy is a total fraud. https://t.co/E1tDFMulPm — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) January 31, 2025

He’s blaming Donald Trump for DC FAA only employing 19 air traffic controllers when they needed double that number.

Trump deliberately plunged the FAA into chaos as soon as he took office. Musk pushed out the FAA Administrator so the agency was leaderless, Trump fired the entire safety advisory board. He bullied staff to accept buyouts. Not a surprise the tower was “not normal”. pic.twitter.com/QiEKnndUP8 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 30, 2025

He also insanely claimed Democrats are better at border security after leaving our borders open to everyone in the world for four years.

“Dems are better at border security than Republicans,” Murphy wrote on X. “They don’t actually want to solve the problem. Last year, Dems supported a bill to toughen asylum laws, grant POTUS new emergency powers. GOP killed it. They just complain and then keep chaos to feed their fear machine.”

That Border Bill made illegal immigration worse. Democrats keep lying about it.

