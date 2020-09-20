Trump blasted the media at NC rally: “They’re a bunch of scoundrels!”

President Trump was terrific at the Fayetteville, North Carolina rally last night. He nuked the corrupt media and even included Fox a bit.

Trump said Biden might take debate-enhancing drugs and should be tested before the debate. That was funny.

If he can, he will fill the open SCOTUS seat and his nominee is a very talented woman.

“They’re a bunch of scoundrels!”

He called the media scoundrels, which they are.

Watch the three clips:

TRUMP: “We need an honest media. They lie over the free airwaves. They’re a bunch of scoundrels. They are the enemy of the people.” pic.twitter.com/sPC3tvsJ8J — August Takala (@AugustTakala) September 19, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump announces that he will be putting forward a woman nominee next week to fill the seat of Justice Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/0gLmoMtAX7 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 19, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump” “There have been 29 times a vacancy opened during an election year or prior to at inauguration — 29 times, that’s a lot. Every single time, the sitting president made a nomination.” pic.twitter.com/iR0HJCKKS0 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 19, 2020