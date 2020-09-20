Trump blasted the media at NC rally: “They’re a bunch of scoundrels!”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

President Trump was terrific at the Fayetteville, North Carolina rally last night. He nuked the corrupt media and even included Fox a bit.

Trump said Biden might take debate-enhancing drugs and should be tested before the debate. That was funny.

If he can, he will fill the open SCOTUS seat and his nominee is a very talented woman.

“They’re a bunch of scoundrels!”

He called the media scoundrels, which they are.

Watch the three clips:

