Trump campaign fires back after FB takes down “false claim”

Facebook has taken down a post from President Trump’s official page, saying it contained “false claims” related to the novel coronavirus.” The President said children were “almost immune,” not immune from the virus during a Fox & Friends interview yesterday morning.

His campaign fired back.

“The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus,” Trump campaign deputy national press secretary Courtney Parella said in a statement. “Another day, another display of Silicon Valley’s flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth.”

Facebook has previously removed Trump campaign advertisements, but Wednesday is the first time the company has removed a post from the president’s page concerning COVID-19.

The White House deferred comments about Facebook’s actions to the Trump campaign.

In a statement, first reported by NBC News, a spokesperson for the social media platform said the video was removed because it “includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

That isn’t what he said. The President said “almost immune” from this disease.