Trump cut aid to CCP by 52%, why are we giving them aid?

President Trump just cut some of the aid to the CCP by 52%. Why are we giving them aid? We owe them a fortune, and they steal from us.

President Trump cut foreign aid to China in half in just one year, according to an Office of Management and Budget report obtained exclusively by The Spectator.

To summarize:

In FY2019, we gave $62 million in direct aid, which was cut to $30 million.

Strategic competition in China went up from $42.4 billion to $47.5

We did impose $60 billion in duties on imported CCP goods.

Multiple China support programs saw major reductions in spending or were ceased entirely under the Trump administration.

At the same time, the US increased spending on programs is deemed effective in curbing China’s global ascendency. In 2020, Congress appropriated $300 million for the brand new Countering Chinese Influence Fund, which the OMB says is used for ‘cybersecurity, government transparency, foreign military financing, efforts to counter Chinese propaganda, and many other strategically important activities.’

Someone has to explain to me why we give them anything when we owe them over a trillion.

